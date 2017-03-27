Trump's rollback of coal rules electr...

Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyoming workers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Connecticut Post

In this photo taken March 29, 2017, a parking ticket box in Gillette, Wyoming proclaims Gillette the "Energy Capital of the Nation" because of the area's huge coal mines and substantial oil, natural gas and uranium reserves. Many locals say after 500 coal-mine layoffs and the industry's worst year in decades, they're optimistic President Donald Trump's rollback of Obama administration climate and coal regulations will revitalize the industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gillette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? Oct '16 walter crowell 1
Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07) Sep '16 Jim 46
jessie dennis (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
looking for truth (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
News Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16) Apr '16 Nicholas 3
Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10) Mar '16 miguel gonzalez 18
News Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16) Feb '16 EMMALYN 1
See all Gillette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gillette Forum Now

Gillette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gillette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Gillette, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,396 • Total comments across all topics: 280,000,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC