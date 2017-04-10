Savvy savers

Third-graders Britany Ramos, 9, left, and Keeara McColley, 8, smile as Bryce Zitterkopf of First Northern Bank of Wyoming tells them that since they saved all their chips and resisted the urge to impulse buy, they get one of everything that was offered during a program to teach kids to save money at Conestoga Elementary on Tuesday afternoon. Third-graders raise their hands after Bryce Zitterkopf of First Northern Bank of Wyoming ask them what three dimes, three nickels and six pennies add up to.

