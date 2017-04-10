Raw Talent
Fifth-grade student Sophie Bagwell and her teacher Jim Speakma use cups to drum to the beat of a song Tuesday during a talent show at Rawhide Elementary School. Students at Rawhide Elementary School celebrate the end of PAWS testing Tuesday with a talent show in the school gymnasium north of Gillette.
