Prairie Dawn relocates to downtown

Prairie Dawn relocates to downtown

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Prairie Dawn will move from its location at 1103 E. Boxelder Road to 900 Camel Drive, Suite C, where the Gillette Electronics and Photo Imaging Center was before it closed its doors March 15. The last 18 months have been difficult for retailers in Gillette, said Prairie Dawn owner Dawn Pfeifle , her business included. "We wanted something affordable, but not to have to sacrifice quality," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gillette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? Oct '16 walter crowell 1
Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07) Sep '16 Jim 46
jessie dennis (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
looking for truth (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
News Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16) Apr '16 Nicholas 3
Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10) Mar '16 miguel gonzalez 18
News Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16) Feb '16 EMMALYN 1
See all Gillette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gillette Forum Now

Gillette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gillette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Gillette, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,833 • Total comments across all topics: 280,037,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC