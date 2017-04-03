Prairie Dawn relocates to downtown

Prairie Dawn will move from its location at 1103 E. Boxelder Road to 900 Camel Drive, Suite C, where the Gillette Electronics and Photo Imaging Center was before it closed its doors March 15. The last 18 months have been difficult for retailers in Gillette, said Prairie Dawn owner Dawn Pfeifle , her business included. "We wanted something affordable, but not to have to sacrifice quality," she said.

