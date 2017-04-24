Manor updates to cost up to $1.22M
Campbell County Health will begin to make improvements at Pioneer Manor in Gillette so that the aging former long-term care facility that was replaced by the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center can be used in the future. Trustees agreed Thursday night to spend no more than $1.22 million to refurbish the 95,000-square-foot facility originally built in 1964.
