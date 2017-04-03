Lucky landing
Mark Delliquadri hands pain medication Tuesday to his son, Mark II, as he rests at his parents home off of East Ninth Street in Gillette. Mark II was involved in a freak accident Monday night that sent him over the side of the Gurley Avenue overpass, 25 feet to the ground below outside of the Mustang Motel.
