Lakeway development starts off smoothly
Wesley Dowling , owner of The Grease Barrel, is working with three other local business owners to bring Godfather's Pizza, a Conoco gas station, convenience store and a coffee shop to the empty lot next to his business. Beverage Broker will move across the street into the new building as well.
