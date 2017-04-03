Ice Cream Caf © re-opens downtown

Ice Cream Caf re-opens downtown

Ashante Moon scrapes adhesive off the windows of the Ice Cream Cafe on opening day at the shop's new downtown location on Gillette Avenue. Located at 202 S. Gillette Ave. between Pat's Hallmark Shop and Alla Lala Cupcakes, the Ice Cream Cafe has a "new layout, more seating, but still the same friendly service," said Dee McClure , who owns the ice cream parlor with her husband, Lee .

Gillette, WY

