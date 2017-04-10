Gillette Histories

A safe that was taken from the Fiesta Theatre on March 7, 1955, was dug up from the floor of an old root cellar on the later Tip Fulkerson's place located north of Gillette, Sheriff John E. McGee said this week. Some children who were playing in the area said they had gone into the old cellar and while idly probing around the floor, they had felt the iron object just under the ground.

