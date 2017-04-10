Gillette Histories
A safe that was taken from the Fiesta Theatre on March 7, 1955, was dug up from the floor of an old root cellar on the later Tip Fulkerson's place located north of Gillette, Sheriff John E. McGee said this week. Some children who were playing in the area said they had gone into the old cellar and while idly probing around the floor, they had felt the iron object just under the ground.
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor?
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
|Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|EMMALYN
|1
