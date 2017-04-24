Former VOA worker accused of sexual a...

Former VOA worker accused of sexual assault

Friday

A 40-year-old former security worker at the Volunteers of America community corrections facility in Gillette has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault for allegedly having sex with an inmate there. Wendy Kennington waived her preliminary hearing in Circuit Court and was bound over to District Court on April 20. An arraignment date has been set for May 18. She was arrested in January and spent three days in jail before posting bond.

