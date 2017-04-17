Dual language program set to expand R...

Dual language program set to expand Rawhide Elem.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The program, in which about 100 kindergarten and first-grade students at Stocktrail Elementary School are being taught their core classes in Spanish for half of each school day and in English the other half day, has gained popularity. A Gillette parent who had hoped to add her child to the dual-language kindergarten classes next year in Gillette had recently asked school trustees to consider expanding the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gillette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? Oct '16 walter crowell 1
Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07) Sep '16 Jim 46
jessie dennis (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
looking for truth (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
News Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16) Apr '16 Nicholas 3
Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10) Mar '16 miguel gonzalez 18
News Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16) Feb '16 EMMALYN 1
See all Gillette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gillette Forum Now

Gillette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gillette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Gillette, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,224 • Total comments across all topics: 280,364,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC