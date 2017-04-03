Cub Scouts to race Pinewood Derby cars
The 2017 Chocadewakoa District of Boy Scouts will host its annual Pinewood Derby races at White's Frontier Motors in Gillette. The racing starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the service department.
