FELIPE MENDOZA, 34, has been charged in Circuit Court with aggravated assault and battery, strangulation of a household member and possession of forged writings, all felonies. He is accused of punching his pregnant girlfriend in the left eye, in the back of the head and the right side of her stomach during an argument March 24. He also choked her from behind until she thought she was going to pass out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.