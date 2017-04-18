City to pay for treatment of water wells
The Gillette City Council agreed to spend up to $65,000 for reverse osmosis treatment equipment to increase water capacity this summer. The costs will come from money the city already has in its Madison fund but most likely the city will have to pay for it all without a two-thirds match from the state.
