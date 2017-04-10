City Council mulls tough decision on pool charges

At about 7 a.m. Thursday, Gillette City Councilman Tim Carsrud spent some time before work scrolling through the more than 100 Facebook comments from Gillette residents regarding the city considering charging a fee for using the City Pool. During a Tuesday City Council workshop when the City Council discussed charging a fee at the door or shifting pool expenses from the general fund budget to an enterprise fund, Carsrud knew the topic would be a hot one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.