City Council mulls tough decision on pool charges
At about 7 a.m. Thursday, Gillette City Councilman Tim Carsrud spent some time before work scrolling through the more than 100 Facebook comments from Gillette residents regarding the city considering charging a fee for using the City Pool. During a Tuesday City Council workshop when the City Council discussed charging a fee at the door or shifting pool expenses from the general fund budget to an enterprise fund, Carsrud knew the topic would be a hot one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor?
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
|Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|EMMALYN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC