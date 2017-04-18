Carter Napier being considered for Casper city manager
Gillette City Administrator Carter Napier is being considered for Casper's city manager position after V.H. McDonald announced his immediate retirement Tuesday, weeks earlier than previously planned. Napier said there have been "general inquiries" with the city of Casper about hiring him as city manager.
