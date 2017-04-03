Carbon dioxide levels could reach hig...

Carbon dioxide levels could reach highest point in 50 million years by end of century

14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Coal trains idled on the tracks near Dry Fork Station, a coal-fired power plant being built by the Basin Electric Power Cooperative near Gillette, Wyo. Continuing to burn fossil fuels at the current rate could bring atmospheric carbon dioxide to its highest concentration in 50 million years, jumping from about 400 parts per million now to more than 900 parts per million by the end of this century, a new study warns.

