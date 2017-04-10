Deputies originally responded a home on North Garner Lake Road in reference to a theft, but after investigating the call, deputies learned that Muller had shot a pistol in the air and then allegedly pointed it at some other people who were at his house. Deputies found about 9 grams of suspected methamphetamine and about 6.6 grams of suspected marijuana in his home.

