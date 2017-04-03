After a relatively dry March, April brings rain/snow mix
Cows graze in a snow covered field off Highway 51 on Monday morning. There is an anticipated 1 to 3 inches of accumulation during the morning hours, which is expected to taper off by the afternoon according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
