A voice for the community

The Gillette Chamber Singers start off rehearsal with a massage train to warm everyone up and get ready to sing Sunday night as they prepare for their upcoming 30th anniversary spring concert. Jim Berntson and Joan Sowada follow co-conductor Paul Ormseth's pace as they go through a song at the Chamber Singers rehearsal on Sunday evening in preparation for their upcoming 30th anniversary spring concert.

