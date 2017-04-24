8th annual garden expo to focus on pollination
The event is at Cam-plex Energy Hall and is free to anyone who'd like to attend. There are 18 classes and presentations scheduled on topics ranging from windbreaks, bee hotels, starting plants from seed inside, cooking with honey, soils 101, flowers to attract pollinators in landscapes, canning, trees for Wyoming, fairy gardens, insects in the garden, herbs and more.
