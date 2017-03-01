University to host open house for regional center
The Northeast Regional Center of the University of Wyoming in Gillette will host an open house from 2-6 p.m. Monday. The open house is taking place throughout the state at UW regional centers to show participants what the university can offer throughout the state.
