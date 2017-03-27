Trump to offer federal coal to indust...

Trump to offer federal coal to industry awash in reserves

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has billed his move to re-open federal lands to new coal leases as a win for miners seeking to expand production. But a review of company filings shows that coal miners with the most to gain already have enough leases in hand to last well over a decade.

