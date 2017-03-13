Statewide meeting on Alzeheimers, dementia to take place in Gillette
A meeting is planned in Gillette this week to take a look at statewide needs to address Alzheimer's disease and other dementia. Wyoming Department of Health program manager Linda Chasson said Alzheimer's is expected to grow in the state from an estimated 9,100 people in 2016 to 13,000 in 2025.
