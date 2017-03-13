Now they're talking
DJ Barnard, 6, puts his morning work book in his box after his class reviewed an assignment at Rawhide Elementary on Friday morning. Kindergartners give substitute teacher, Jacquelyn Scielman, high-fives during their morning song time at Rawhide Elementary on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor?
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
|Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|EMMALYN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC