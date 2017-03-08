Mother Nature greets Gillette with dense fog
The thick fog that rolled through Gillette overnight Friday wasn't all that unusual for the area, but how dense it was an how long it lingered was. The fog began accumulating at about 3 a.m., creating a visibility as low as 0.25 miles at some points, said Steve Trimarchi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor?
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
|Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|EMMALYN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC