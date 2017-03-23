Man pleads not-guilty to sex assault

A 48-year-old Gillette man has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping and strangulation after an incident March 12. Jeffrey Alan Wagoner was arrested March 12, and has remained in Campbell County jail after bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. Wagoner made his first appearance in District Court on Thursday, pleading not guilty to the three felony and one misdemeanor charges against him.

