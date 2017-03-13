Man accused of attacking inmate faces...

Man accused of attacking inmate faces agg assault charge

A 21-year-old Gillette man faces his second aggravated assault and battery charge in six years after he allegedly attacked another inmate at Campbell County jail with a food tray. Diego C. Varela waived his preliminary hearing in Circuit Court on Thursday and was bound over to District Court for aggravated assault.

