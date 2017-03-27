Inquest held Wednesday for Wyoming ma...

Inquest held Wednesday for Wyoming man shot by Montana police

A formal inquest will be held in a Montana courtroom Wednesday to determine if a police officer was justified in the shooting death of a Wyoming man following a standoff in a hotel lobby. Kyle Killough, 32, of Gillette, was killed in Billings on Oct. 27. Authorities say he was shot three times after refusing to drop a handgun and then turning toward officers with the weapon.

