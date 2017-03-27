Honor at home

The American Legion Honor Guards retire the colors after the conclusion of the Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Celebration at Rozet Elementary on Thursday afternoon. Guest speaker, Sergeant Sam Cates, Wy Army National Guard, talks to the audience at Rozet Elementary about why he joined the military and how much it means to service members when the community shows their support for them during the Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Celebration on Thursday afternoon.

