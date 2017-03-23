Home field advantage

Campbell County School District Trustee Toni Bell made one last pitch last week to save money and bring the community together by having the two high schools in Gillette share a stadium starting next school year. She presented her arguments for the idea - including a list of pros and cons and the outlook for more state funding cuts - as she sought support to share the stadium now being built at Thunder Basin High School, the second high school opening in Gillette this fall.

