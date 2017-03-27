Here we grow again
Harvey Jackson chairs the Campbell County Health Board of Trustees, which decided Friday to pull the trigger on a long-discussed $28 million expansion into some of its unused second-floor space at Campbell County Memorial Hospital. This is the basic floor plan for the project to upgrade patient rooms at Campbell County Memorial Hospital that trustees approved Friday.
