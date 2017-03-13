Gillette Histories

The American Legion Post 42 sent 53 knives to the Fourth Air Force at San Francisco during the past week, according to Bob Powell, post commander. That these knives are needed and appreciated is shown by an article in the Tuesday issue of the Wyoming Eagle of Cheyenne concerning Marine Ray Schwarting of Cheyenne, a nephew by marriage of Earl Stopher Sr. of this city.

