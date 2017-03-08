Fundraiser planned with Red Wagon Event
The fifth annual Red Wagon event to raise money for the Court Appointed Special Advocates for the 6th Judicial District is Friday night in Gillette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
