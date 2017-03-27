Free dance lessons being offered Sunday
The Jazz Luck Club will offer free swing and Latin dance lessons in Gillette on Sunday to coincide with its annual free Swing into Spring event featuring the Big Horn Big Band. The lessons are preparation for the free Swing Into Spring night of dancing and live music planned from 6-8 p.m. April 8 at Boot Hill Nightclub.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
