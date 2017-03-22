Education, taxes still dwarf other statewide issues

State sentator from Campbell County said the $57 million cut from education in the past two years is a 'drop in the bucket' compared to a proposed shortfall of up to $400 million a year. State sentator from Campbell County said the $57 million cut from education in the past two years is a 'drop in the bucket' compared to a proposed shortfall of up to $400 million a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.