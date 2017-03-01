Crime down as population dips in Gillette
Calls reported, arrests made, incident reports filed and alcohol-related domestic disputes all decreased compared to 2015 numbers, according to a report Gillette Police Chief Jim Hloucal shared Alcohol-related arrests were down across the board, including a 26 percent decrease in drunken driving and a 28 percent decrease in liquor law violations, the report says. Traffic stops and tickets also decreased, along with the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor?
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
|Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|EMMALYN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC