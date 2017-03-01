Crime down as population dips in Gillette

Calls reported, arrests made, incident reports filed and alcohol-related domestic disputes all decreased compared to 2015 numbers, according to a report Gillette Police Chief Jim Hloucal shared Alcohol-related arrests were down across the board, including a 26 percent decrease in drunken driving and a 28 percent decrease in liquor law violations, the report says. Traffic stops and tickets also decreased, along with the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.