AARON N. KANATZAR, 19, Wright, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to second-degree sexual abuse of a minor. In a plea agreement, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor were dismissed and prosecutors and defense attorneys will recommend a 12- to 18-year sentence with a recommendation for the Youthful Offender Program in Newcastle .

