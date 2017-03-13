Council to again consider charging for City Pool use
As it budgets for the next fiscal year, the city of Gillette has started the process of finding ways to save money. The pool, which has been around for more than 80 years, charged for use of the pool once before in the 1980s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
