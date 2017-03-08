Conference on disabilities promises help for parents

The Parent Information Center will host its annual Parent Conference on Disabilities for families of children with disabilities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18 at the Ramada Inn in Gillette. Presentations include: "10 Steps to an Effective IEP and What to Do When It is NOT Working" by Director Terri Dawson.

