A final movement?
Louise Trowe studies her sheet music as the Powder River Symphony rehearses with guest conductor Steven Trinkle on Tuesday in preparation for the last concert of the season Sunday, the ensemble's 30th. In a trying season fraught with financial problems and without a conductor, the symphony still performed three of the four concerts on its schedule.
