Teacher asks board to reconsider start times

Yesterday

A junior high teacher noticed something unusual earlier this month when a snowstorm forced the school district to delay the start of school by two hours. "That was one of the best days we've ever had in a really long time," said Jannie Miller, a teacher at Twin Spruce Junior High.

