Retired Gillette man schedules public presentations on global warming

A retired Gillette man and self-described researcher is offering a two-part lecture on the causes of global warming and alternative choices to it "besides killing birds." Bruce Williams, 67, will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Wyoming Room at the Campbell County Public Library and will wrap up his talks at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the same place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.