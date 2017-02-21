Pizza pied piper
Allan Erwin, a Domino's franchisee who lives in Cody, is featured in a national commercial for the pizza company to promote its new pizza theaters concept. Erwin owns 27 Domino's stores in Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and New York, including the pizza outlets in Gillette.
