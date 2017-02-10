Men bound over to District Court on kidnapping charge
The two men accused of bursting into a Gillette man's apartment Jan. 18, beating him and tying him up with zip ties will face trial in District Court. Carlos A. Aguilera and Edwing A. Vargas-Ramirez, both 23 years old, were bound over to District Court after Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips found probable cause to suspect them of kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
