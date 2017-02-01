Man faces drug charge, probation revocation

A man faces a felony drug possession charge as well as the possibility of probation revocation for sexual exploitation of children after he led deputies on a chase through southeastern Gillette on Saturday morning. Roman D. Vanberkom, 30, was in a red 1988 Acura Legend on Union Chapel Road about 8:30 a.m. Saturday when a deputy spotted it and turned around to try to stop it.

