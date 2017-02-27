Inquest scheduled in shooting of Wyom...

Inquest scheduled in shooting of Wyoming man by Montana police

An inquest has been scheduled for next month in the shooting death of a Wyoming man by a Billings, Montana police officer following a standoff in a hotel lobby. Kyle Killough, 32, of Gillette was killed in October after authorities say he refused to drop a handgun after 25 minutes of negotiations and then turned toward officers with the weapon.

