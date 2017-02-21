Imagining the future of coal in Gillette, Wyoming
Marketplace Weekend host Lizzie O'Leary is traveling to three different cities, roughly the same size, that all have very different economies. It's an ongoing, country-spanning series, and her latest dispatch comes from Gillette, Wyoming, where one of the dominant industries is coal.
