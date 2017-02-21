Imagining the future of coal in Gille...

Imagining the future of coal in Gillette, Wyoming

21 hrs ago Read more: WNED

Marketplace Weekend host Lizzie O'Leary is traveling to three different cities, roughly the same size, that all have very different economies. It's an ongoing, country-spanning series, and her latest dispatch comes from Gillette, Wyoming, where one of the dominant industries is coal.

Gillette, WY

