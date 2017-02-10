House Judiciary Committee votes 9-0 for mutilation bill
The sister of a murder victim in Gillette testified Thursday in front of the state House Judiciary Committee in her quest to stiffen the penalties in Wyoming for mutilation or despoiling of human bodies. Her younger brother, Phillip Brewer, 33, was one of two murder victims found dismembered in Gillette in October.
