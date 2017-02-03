Hometown artist to feature latest work

Gabe Leonard, a Gillette native and well-known cinematic artist, will appear in an artist's reception at Wyoming Art and Frame on Friday and Saturday night. The artist, whose work has been collected by celebrities such as Quentin Terrantino, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Mark Wahlburg, is one of the most sought-after artists in the world, according to organizers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.