Hometown artist to feature latest work
Gabe Leonard, a Gillette native and well-known cinematic artist, will appear in an artist's reception at Wyoming Art and Frame on Friday and Saturday night. The artist, whose work has been collected by celebrities such as Quentin Terrantino, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Mark Wahlburg, is one of the most sought-after artists in the world, according to organizers.
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor?
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
|Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|EMMALYN
|1
